ZAMBEZI East UPND member of parliament Brian Kambita says it is difficult to take President Edgar Lungu’s warning that a second wave of COVID-19 is on the horizon seriously because his actions don’t match. On Tuesday, President Lungu warned that if citizens stopped adhering to the COVID-19 public health guidelines, the predicted second wave of the pandemic would be devastating. But in an interview, Kambita noted that President Lungu conducted work visits from one province to another with large gatherings that did not adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. “Ever since the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.