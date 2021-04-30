UPND chairperson for legal and constitutional affairs Jack Mwiimbu says the party will not sit idle and allow FDD president Edith Nawakwi to continue issuing malicious statements against the opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema On Tuesday this week, Nawakwi insisted that Hichilema was behind the ‘disappearance’ of Pheluna and Milton and Hatembo, and further predicted that the opposition leader would be arrested on the day of filing presidential nominations papers. But speaking at a press briefing, Thursday, Mwiimbu said the UPND would not allow Nawakwi to continue making scandalous statements against...



