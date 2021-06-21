FORMER president of Botswana Seretse Khama Ian Khama has asked the Africa Union to honour Dr Kaunda by introducing an annual best achievers award that would remind the young generation what kind of person he was and the contributions he made to the continent. And Vice-President Inonge Wina says she hopes that the country does not go back to the era of one party state or to a time when people would kill each other over tribe. Meanwhile, Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s eldest son Panji Kaunda says there is need to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.