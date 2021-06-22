GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka has described the continued collection of money in markets and bus stations by political cadres as daylight robbery and institutionalised criminality. Last week News Diggers! Published an investigation that showed how cadres were collecting revenue meant for the Lusaka City Council. It was revealed that cadres were collecting an estimated K2,000,000 from mobile money booths at City Market alone. Commenting on the matter in a statement, Lifuka said it was unfortunate that cadres had given themselves powers to extort money from traders, bus drivers, among others....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.