POLICE in Lusaka have launched investigations into the robbery which occurred at LAwAK Bureau De Change situated at Lewanika Mall where three armed men attacked a cashier and got away with various amounts of money.

Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale disclosed in a statement yesterday that the robbery occurred between 09:00 hours and 09:30 hours on June 18.

He added that the three armed men got away with 600 US Dollars and K64,149 cash.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of Robbery which occurred on June 18, 2021 between 09:00 hours and 09:30 hours at LAwAK Bureau De Change situated at Lewanika mall in Woodlands where three armed men attacked the cashier and got away with 600 US dollars and K64,149 cash,” Mwale said

“Police have since launched investigations into the matter.”