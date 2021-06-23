YOUNG Women Christian Association (YWCA) executive director Mirriam Mwiinga says Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima’s death is shocking and has left a huge gap that will be difficult to fill. In an interview, Monday, Mwiinga said the late Chief Justice was dedicated to service and she was an example that many people looked up to. “As an organization, we are deeply saddened over the passing of the gallant woman who contributed a lot in the judiciary as well as defending justice in the country. We are very saddened because she is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.