MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama says 50 new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,794. And Dr Malama says government has released K40 million to support oxygen availability countrywide. Meanwhile, Resident Doctors Association of Zambia president Dr Brian Sampa has appealed to well-wishers to support health care workers. In a statement, Wednesday, Dr Malama said the University Teaching Hospital’s mortuary had been operating at full capacity while receiving about 60 dead...



