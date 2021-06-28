Electoral Commission of Zambia corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga makes her submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has explained that elections that will be cancelled 30 days outside the August polls will be held after the August 12 elections. In an interview, ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said the commission will wait for official communication before announcing the cancellation of elections following the deaths of nominated members of parliament that have occurred in the last few days. “So there are also deaths that are obviously circulating on social media and we do not base that as a way for us...