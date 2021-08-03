A 25-year-old male has reported himself to police for beating to death his 17-year-old wife. In a statement, Tuesday, Zambia police spokesperson Esther Katongo revealed that Moses Mubukwanu of Mujala village in Nsinde area, Southern Province reported himself to police for beating his wife to death in Kazungula District after a misunderstanding. “Police in Kazungula District of Southern Province received a report of murder from Moses Mubukwanu aged 25 years of Mujala village in Nsinde area in Chief Musokotwana area who reported himself to the police that he had beaten...



