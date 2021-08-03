Former Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu speaks during the launch of Our Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) at Kapingila House in Lusaka June 24 2020 – Picture by Tenson

FORMER Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu says President Edgar Lungu cannot take positive actions to curb political violence because it is actually his party, PF, which is instigating it in a desperate attempt to hold on to power. Commenting on President Lungu’s announcement that he had allowed other security wings to help the police in maintaining law and order as the country heads to the polls, Archbishop Mpundu charged that the Head of State wanted to discourage citizens from protesting a questionable election outcome. “This has never been done before,...