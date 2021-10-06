THE Auditor General’s Report on accounts of the Republic for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 has revealed that out of the 616,464 Social Cash Transfer beneficiaries, 251,478 were not paid their full entitlements totalling K86,151,000, despite the funds being available. And the report has disclosed that although the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services was underfunded, as at December 31, 2020, amounts totalling K729,694,008 had been spent leaving a balance of K130,905,395. The report revealed that as at July 31, 2021, no satisfactory explanation was provided in...



