TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says Zambians have had enough of lawlessness and expect the new dawn regime to create a better political atmosphere during elections.

And TI-Z has urged the police to expedite their investigations and bring perpetrators of violence to book.

In a statement, Tuesday, TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe condemned the violence which had been taking place in Petauke.

He said it was was disheartening that political violence had continued even in the new dawn administration.

“Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) is appalled by the political violence that has occurred in the Kaumbwe parliamentary election campaigns in Petauke, where suspected cadres from the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) are reported to have attacked the campaign teams of the opposition Socialist Party and Patriotic Front (PF). We have repeatedly stated that political violence of any sort and by any entity should have no place in our electoral processes, as it undermines the credibility of those processes,” Nyambe said.

“It is disheartening to note that the political violence that became the hallmark of the last five years or so – perpetrated largely by the UPND and PF – appears to have continued even after the 12th August elections, which saw the UPND ascend to power. We therefore wish to condemn in the strongest terms the violence that has been taking place in Petauke. We have noted that Mr. Given Lubinda, PF Vice President, who was reportedly attacked in the second incident, has reported the matter to Petauke Police, and we urge the Police to expedite their investigations and bring the culprits to book”

Nyambe challenged the UPND government to demonstrate that they would not continue with the lawlessness and intolerance that was common prior to the August polls.

“We also note that there are counter accusations being made over this violence about who is really at the centre of it, but rather than rely on speculation and conspiracy theories, the Police will do well to thoroughly investigate the matter in order to get to the bottom of it. TI-Z notes that during his press conference two weeks ago, President Hichilema categorically stated that the things which were wrong under the PF would still be wrong under the UPND, and we therefore challenge the UPND, as the ruling party now, to demonstrate that they will not continue with the sort of lawlessness and intolerance that was common prior to 12th August 2021. Zambians have had enough of such lawlessness and intolerance, and expect the new dawn regime to create and preside over a better political atmosphere even during elections,” said Nyambe.