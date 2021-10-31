PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says youths must organise themselves in order to be awarded contracts in their respective constituencies because government will not allow foreigners to come and build toilets. And President Hichilema says as long as the UPND remains in power, government will continue to deliver money to all constituencies. Meanwhile, Veteran Politician Vernon Mwaanga says freedom fighter Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula’s legacy as a Pan African will live on. Speaking before he laid wreaths on Nkumbula’s tombstone in Namwala District, Friday, President Hichilema insisted that his government would move resources...



