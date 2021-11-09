PRESIDENTIAL COVID-19 advisor Dr Roma Chilengi has bemoaned the behaviour of some citizens who are falsifying COVID-19 travel and vaccine certification, saying this is creating a level of mistrust in other countries.

And Dr Chilengi has bemoaned the high disregard of doctors’ advice in the era of misinformation on social media.

Speaking during a special interview on Radio Phoenix, Monday, Dr Chilengi said the country was working hard to come up with a data system that would issue new vaccination certificates with QR codes that would be linked through Africa CDC to the global networks.

“By the way, the famous red list for countries has things to do with that, it’s not that the UK government doesn’t like us, it is that they are protecting themselves. And in so far as they don’t trust your systems as to how you confirm that this individual has tested negative, this individual is actually truly vaccinated, then they have to take measures to say you are a suspect until we prove [for] ourselves. That’s why there is the quarantine and waiting. We are working very hard in the background, by the way, to come up with a data system that will issue new certificates with QR codes and the database from Zambia will be linked through Africa CDC to the global networks,” he said

“I think we need to tighten more as we anticipate the fourth wave. You know we have testing sites and we are actually moving into these major ports of entry with established facilities that can test in a very quick turnaround time and also the issue of your test certification to confirm that your test result is authentic. Because unfortunately, we began to hear of falsified negative tests in travellers. I really can’t understand citizens’ behavior sometimes. Why is it that you have not gone for a test but you would rather go to Matero and get a piece of paper that shows that you’ve tested negative and it is unfortunately so with vaccinations as well.”

Dr Chilengi, however, said he would have preferred a steeper increase in the vaccine coverage numbers as the country was currently standing at 6.6 percent.

“I would have preferred for a steeper increase in the vaccine coverage numbers, the change is definitely there, the coverage numbers are definitely improving. I think I haven’t looked at today’s statistics, we should be hitting 6.6 percent, remember when we re-launched we were at 3.3 percent. So in just about a month, we have kind of doubled that coverage and I think we haven’t yet reached the climax of our re-launch efforts which we are getting into probably in the coming couple of weeks or so,” he said.

And Dr Chilengi said government was working tirelessly to ensure that the general COVID-19 messages were translated into local languages so that the general citizenry could be reached effectively.

“It’s a great suggestion that we need to embrace messages in local languages. I just need to make it clear here that actually last week, we had meetings at the Ministry of Health, the Zambia national public health institute to address that very issue and I think it has been recognized for a while. We had some technical hitches with funding and so forth which I believe we have overcome now and as we speak. And I want to make it public information, that as we speak now, the work to translate the standard messages which we are promoting mostly in English and this is not because we prefer to speak English, we know that the masses out there, many of them don’t understand English and we need to take this language down, is that we ourselves have that limitation, we are not fluent, we cannot reach that many people and so the translation is ongoing now. And we have given it the highest urgency possible. It might be as early as later this week or next week that we begin to have massive at least radio programmes going in at least the seven major local languages and then it will also start going into the others,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilengi bemoaned the manner in which social media had brought about voices that were going against medical advice.

“Social media is a very strong tool, it has dropped governments, it has put governments in place and I think for us as a health sector we need to grapple with social media because historically, for centuries the doctor has been revered in society. When the doctor spoke, that was it, no questions but I think that we have voices now to contend with and social media is a very big problem. But we don’t have to get to a point where the UTH morgue is full and people are dying then we go and queue up for vaccines,” said Dr Chilengi.

“Luchi raised a comment about social media communications and the spread of myths and misconceptions. This is really a challenge of modern day society because the freedom of sharing information, unfortunately like anything else, gets abused. What people don’t understand is that you see, the same way you have terrorists who work against any civil development, we also have people who are anti-vaccine movements and these people have been in existence for centuries for whatever reasons. Religious or otherwise and they spend their time to basically find ways to woo people against what medical science is doing and unfortunately the advent of COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccinations happens at a time when social media is at its height.”