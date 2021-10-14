IN 2015, former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu, decided a day when the whole nation should kneel down in prayer for purposes of unity and reconciliation. He decided that on October 18 every year, Zambians should abstain from eating, as they pray for national building. He also decided that October 18th should be a holiday; Zambians should not do any work, but dedicate their time to worship. Perhaps there was a good intention behind this decision, but in reality, this has turned out to be one of the most scandalous days...



