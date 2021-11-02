THEY said Hakainde Hichilema understood nothing about governance because he had no public service experience. They said once Zambians make a mistake of electing him to State House, he would turn the country into his personal enterprise because that is all he was interested in. Others actually went tribal and said a Tonga would never rule Zambia. A lot of people hated Mr Hichilema – most of them for no reason at all. They wanted Zambians to believe that the current President was a selfish and greedy man. That is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.