Madison Financial Services to inject K70m into MAMCo

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Madison Financial Services to inject K70m into MAMCoBy Stuart Lisulo on 18 Mar 2020
THE Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) temporary possession of Madison Asset Management Company (MAMCo) came as a result of its financial challenges, which emanated from exposure to companies that collapsed, LSA Group chairman Dr Lawrence Sikutwa has disclosed.
But MAMCo’s financial challenges, which led to SEC temporarily taking possession earlier this month, are being worked on as plans to inject liquidity amounting to around K70 million are progressing well.
Meanwhile, SEC chief executive officer Phillip Chitalu has urged SEC-licensed entities to comply with all directives to avoid any unnecessary disruptions to business operations.
On March 2, 2020, the SEC took temporary possession of MAMCo for a period of three months to re-assess the status and ability of the company to meet its obligations to its creditors.
According to a widely-circulated statement, the SEC stated that the temporal takeover of MAMCo was to enable the SEC ascertain the state of affairs at the asset management company and ensure compliance with the Securities Act.
Section 1 of the Securities Act empowers the SEC to take possession of a licensee, such as MAMCo, under prescribed circumstances, including where the licensee fails to comply with an order or directive of the Commission.
But in an interview in Lusaka, Dr Sikutwa explained that MAMCo had experienced financial challenges, which were mainly triggered by its exposure to financial services companies that collapsed last year.
“MAMCo, an entity regulated by the SEC, has experienced financial challenges emanating from, among other things, exposure to counter-parties that have since gone under, namely Focus Financial Services Limited and Pan African Building Society as well as a slump in property prices, which affected its large property portfolio,” Dr Sikutwa said.
He explained that MAMCo’s failure to comply with the SEC directive involved its Fixed Income Fund (FIF), which was not authorized to be sold on the local market.
“MAMCo had since 2008 been offering a product in the market called the Fixed Income Fund (FIF), which guaranteed a fixed return. Accordingly, the FIF was required to wind down to comply with the SEC directive. The result of the said directive was that all depositor liabilities under the FIF became due and payable. The process of unwinding the FIF has brought about challenges for MAMCo as it moves to meet investor obligations in a timely manner. This is because a substantial part of the Fund is invested in real estate whose values are subject to market perils, and in the current economic environment, cannot be realized in the short to medium-term,” Dr Sikutwa explained.
“In an effort to manage the situation, MAMCo approached the High Court of Zambia in August, 2019, and obtained an Order to Convene a Creditors Meeting of the FIF so that MAMCo and the investors in the FIF would explore the possibility of entering into a Scheme of Arrangement (SOA), which would result in all the investors eventually being paid. The process of arriving at an agreed Scheme of Arrangement with the investors has been ongoing, with the last meeting having been held on December 13, 2019. However, on March 2, 2020, the Regulator, through the powers vested in it, decided to take temporary possession of MAMCo for a period of three months to re-assess the status and ability of the company to meet its obligations to the creditors.”
He disclosed that Madison Financial Services (MFS), MAMCo’s parent company, has stepped in to raise financing to recapitalize the company.
“In order to assist MAMCo, MFS, as the parent company, has been in the local and international markets to raise capital to inject into MAMCo. In the alternative, MFS made a commitment to capitalize MAMCo to the extent of K70 million and has so far injected K10 million into the company with the balance to be injected as soon as possible. We hasten to add that the K70 million capital commitment is not a legal requirement, but a voluntary obligation to bridge the solvency gap arising from the capital adequacy shortfall on the assets of MAMCo. MFS is confident that the capital injection will result in MAMCo trading out of its current challenges,” Dr Sikutwa added.
He also stressed that MFS subsidiary companies were safe and well managed under the Group portfolio, allaying fears of a possible contagion effect.
“MFS would also like to state that all its other subsidiary companies are separate entities from MAMCo and are only related by virtue of having a common shareholder. The shareholding and governance structure in the Group ensures strict adherence to applicable laws, independence and sustainability of all subsidiaries as separate entities,” Dr Sikutwa explained.
“The performance of our other subsidiary companies has remained resilient and profitable. In particular, the insurance companies have an excellent claims payment record in the market. The profit making subsidiary companies have been assisting MAMCo to resolve its difficulties.”
He further assured MAMCo’s creditors that none of them would lose their investment following SEC’s seizure of MAMCo.
“As head of the Group, I take full responsibility to ensure that whilst there will be a delay in fully extinguishing the MAMCo liabilities, no single creditor will lose their investment,” said Dr Sikutwa.
Meanwihile, in a separate interview in Lusaka, Chitalu advised all SEC-licensed entities to comply with the regulator’s directives to avoid unnecessary disruptions to business operations.
“Our role is very straightforward; we tend to lean towards investor protection, and that’s our mandate given by law…So, if your space is to continue operating in the financial services sector, then, it’s imperative that one gets to comply with directives. Although we do not want to see business fortunes going down, our regulatory oversight role, especially if it goes to enforcement, may actually affect your business,” Chitalu said.
In December, 2018, the SEC issued a directive to capital market operators, such as MAMCo, prohibiting them from undertaking investment activities, which provided a guaranteed return.
According to Chitalu, the SEC’s focus was on MAMCo’s FIF, which was not authorized to be on the market.
“In December, 2018, the Commission became aware that there were products on the market that were being sold that were not necessarily authorized by the Commission. Now, because they were not authorized, that means the Commission may have not assessed the risks involved in such products. So, the Commission issued a directive, signed by myself, with the effect that there were products on the market that were not to be provided. So, all the fund managers were given this directive, so, that’s the genesis. One such entity was Madison [Asset Management Company]; and this product was being offered to the market and we did not authorize the product. That product, obviously, we had people who had invested in it, and they were exposed because it wasn’t being regulated by the Commission. So, we’ve specifically gone into Madison to try and understand the nature of how this product was offered and see how best the process of unwinding this product could be done,” explained Chitalu.
“Suffice to say, we had given capital market operators enough time to more or less self-liquidate; we had given two specific exit strategies: one of them was to ‘go back to your investors – ask them whether they would want to move into a regulated product or ‘go back to your investors, and if they did not agree to move into a regulated product, pay them their money.’ So, basically, that’s the nature of the directive. So, whoever has not complied with those two positions, then, obviously, regulatory oversight becomes necessary to get to see how best we can ensure that the market complied with the December, 2018, directive.”
About Stuart Lisulo
Stuart Lisulo is an experienced journalist with a focus on business news.
Email: stuart [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Madison Financial Services to inject K70m into MAMCo - 18 Mar 2020
- Data proves Wina wrong on kwacha depreciation - 17 Mar 2020
- Airtel’s profit slumps to K15.7m - 16 Mar 2020
- Kwacha trades in red as it hits K16 per US dollar - 16 Mar 2020
- ZCCM-IH sets gold buying price at K550/gramme - 13 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Zambia confirms 2 COVID-19 cases (23,794 views)
- PF returns with Bill 10, as Sangwa urges MPs to reject it (12,096 views)
- Zambia investigating 3 suspected coronavirus cases - ZNPHI (8,953 views)
- Your action against Sangwa is illegal, Wynter tells Chief Justice (6,602 views)
- PF drag Bill 10 debate after failing to make two thirds majority (6,431 views)
- Judiciary bars Sangwa from appearing before any Zambian court
- Zambia investigating 3 suspected coronavirus cases - ZNPHI
- It's pointless to have a lawyer President who doesn't understand the law - Chongwe
- Your action against Sangwa is illegal, Wynter tells Chief Justice
- Coronavirus responsible for free-failing Kwacha - Wina
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Madison Financial Services to inject K70m into MAMCo
- Bill 10 will haunt PF – Hichilema
- We have thieves running govt – Chongwe
- 7 die in Pemba accident
- Lungu should join coronavirus fight – Saasa
- Zambia needs more lawyers like Sangwa – CCZ
- Sangwa must be handled within the rule of law – Commonwealth lawyers
- Lusambo biggest fool Zambia has ever seen – Kambwili
- We’ll not force MPs to support Bill 10 – Mundubile
- Court adjourns John Howard rioters case to April
- Zambia confirms 2 COVID-19 cases
- Lusaka man in court for gassing
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article