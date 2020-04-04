Absa re-opens Centro Mall branch

ABSA Bank Zambia Plc has re-opened its Centro Mall Branch in Kabulonga following approval received from the Ministry of Health after it earlier closed the outlet as a precautionary measure in response to possible Coronavirus exposure.

Last month, Absa Zambia had closed its Centro Mall Branch as a precautionary health measure as a result of COVID-19 contamination.

This had come after the Bank became aware that a person, who may have been exposed to COVID-19, visited the branch.

But in a statement released, Friday, Absa announced the re-opening of its Centro Mall Branch following approval from the Ministry of Health to resume business to members of the public.

“Absa Bank Zambia Plc has today (Friday) announced that it has reopened its Centro Mall Branch in Kabulonga following approval received from the Ministry of Health. The branch closed temporarily on the March 25, 2020, as part of the Bank’s health and safety procedures in response to the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the health authorities. As part of the reopening procedure, the Bank has ensured that the Centro Mall branch was deep cleaned during the closure period. Additionally, the Bank has deployed a new team to serve customers while the members of staff who normally operate from the branch remain in self–isolation as per the Ministry of Health guidelines,” read a statement issued via Absa’s marketing and communications manager Banji Lufungulo.

And commenting on the development, Absa’s managing director Mizinga Melu thanked clients for their patience during the trying period.

“We would like to thank our customers and the members of the public for their tremendous support during this period. We would also like to thank our members of staff for being alert because safeguarding the wellbeing of our customers and employees during this period is our number one priority,” stated Melu.

Meanwhile, Absa retail banking director Harton Maliki explained that the bank had heightened its safety procedures to ensure seamless banking operations continued across its entire branch network.

“The safety of our customers and employees is of paramount importance to us. As a Bank, we are doing everything possible to mitigate any potential impact across our network in all 10 provinces. We have implemented a number of proactive initiatives, such as the deployment of hand sanitizers across our branches and ATM locations, enhanced daily deep cleaning of our premises, placement of social distancing stickers in branches and ATM sites, as well as provision of gloves and masks for our front-line staff,” stated Maliki, who also reminded clients that Absa had several digital channels available 24/7, such as online banking and the Absa App, among others, for depositors to conduct their banking remotely.