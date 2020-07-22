THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the best way for Zambia to reduce its fiscal deficit is to tap into its domestic revenue potential and improve priority spending in a debt-free fashion. And the IMF has projected that the country’s growth could contract by about five percent due the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued effect of the drought the country experienced during the 2018/2019 season. Speaking during a webinar hosted by Consumer Unity Trust Society (CUTS) Zambia, Dr Dhaneshwar Ghura, the IMF Zambia team leader during the...
Menu