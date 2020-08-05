A SURVEY has revealed that 72 per cent of Zambian businesses are unable to raise funds due to COVID-19, with the lowest income segments being particularly vulnerable to the economic impacts of the pandemic. The FSD Zambia Impact Survey results show that Zambian businesses critically need working capital, with 72 per cent of businesses unable to raise funds, but remained confident and optimistic about recovery. “Highlight results of a Survey on the Financial Impact of COVID-19 on Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) conducted by FSD Zambia in collaboration with BFA...



