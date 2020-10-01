KONKOLA Copper Mines Plc (KCM) now owes Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) an outstanding US $150 million electricity bill, up from around US $144 million at the end of June, 2020. And CEC managing director Owen Silavwe says CEC is currently doing “reasonably well” because in spite of the ongoing challenges it continues to face with KCM and Zesco Limited, prospects for growth remain strong. Meanwhile, CEC chief financial officer Mutale Mukuka announced that the Kitwe-based power utility is progressing well with its market consolidation and further expansion into the Democratic...



