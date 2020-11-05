BANK of Zambia (BoZ) governor Christopher Mvunga says despite the economic challenges the country is facing, the Central Bank has managed to stabilise the kwacha at an average range of K20.30 per dollar. Speaking when he officiated at the PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Zambia bank and non-bank survey launch, Mvunga said the Central Bank had managed to stabilise the kwacha using Monetary Policy instruments. However, the local currency was trading at around K20.50 per dollar by lunchtime, Wednesday. With dollar liquidity constrained, the USD/ZMW has been trending upwards in recent days and...



