THE banking sector recorded a huge increase in the demand for personal loans in the fourth quarter of 2020, partly triggered by a surge in requests to pay for tuition fees, according to a new BoZ Survey. According to the Bank of Zambia’s (BoZ) Credit Conditions Survey report for the fourth quarter of 2020, released earlier this month, the banking sector recorded a noticeable rise in the demand for personal loans, driven by a surge in applications to pay tuition fees ahead of the school reopening. The survey, however, noted...
Menu