ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama has expressed concern over government’s commitment to service the external debt. On Friday, Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba disclosed that government spent K10.1 billion on debt service from January to May and of that amount, K8 billion was spent on domestic debt while K2.1 billion was spent on the external debt. But in an interview, Kanyama said although it was satisfying that concerted efforts were made in addressing the local debt, it was uncertain whether government had been servicing external debt in the past five months....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.