ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama has called on the Central Bank to double the K10 billion medium-term refinancing facility after completion of disbursement following the benefit it has had on the economy. And Kanyama says the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s economy has been exacerbated by the structural weaknesses and constraints that existed prior to the pandemic, such as the high debt levels. In response to a query, Kanyama said the refinancing facility had become an effective strategy for struggling companies despite the slow uptake at the time it...
