THE Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has advised government to quickly resolve the “bad blood” between itself and Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), saying failure to sort out the chaos at the mining company is affecting foreign investment. In an interview, CTPD senior researcher (extractives) Webby Banda said management of mines was important in ensuring that the 3 million tonnes target set in copper production was met. “If you look at the KCM issue, of course the new dawn government has signaled the need to increase copper production from…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.