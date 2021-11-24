OIL Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) president Dr Kafula Mubanga has called on government to consider taking a gradual approach to the removal of fuel subsidies. Commenting on Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane’s remarks that government was considering removing subsidies as it was spending $26 million every month on fuel subsidies, Dr Mubanga said the removal of subsidies would have a direct repercussion on the prices of goods and services. “It is obviously a good move by government to consider removing subsidies to obviously save resources,…...