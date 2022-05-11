THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has announced a K10 reduction on all inter-city bus fares, but discloses that fares for inter-mine, peri-urban and local routes remain unchanged. And Zambia Consumer Association Executive Secretary Juba Sakala has proposed the formulation of a law which will compel market players to respond to any reduction in fuel prices, in view of the monthly reviews. In a statement, Wednesday, RTSA head of public relations Fredrick Mubanga said the reduction in the inter-city bus fares would take effect on May 12. “The Road…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.