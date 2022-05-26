ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says government will consider extending tax waivers on fuel beyond the June 30 deadline if there will be need. And economist Bright Chizonde says the IMF was not being hypocritical by encouraging governments to subsidise food and energy. Recently, Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said governments need to subsidise the cost of food and energy for the poorest members of society because people around the world are struggling with the rising cost of living. In an interview, Kapala said in regards to…...



