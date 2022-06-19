ZESCO Limited Managing Director Victor Mapani says US$108 million is required to connect 67,000 pending customers throughout the country. And Mapani says ZESCO will go ahead with procuring poles from foreign firms because local manufacturers did not meet the requirements. Meanwhile, Mapani has revealed that ZESCO owes about US$1.5 billion to Independent Power Producers. Addressing the media, Friday, Mapani, however, said the utility company did not have the money for new connections and was forced to borrow with approval from the board so that the backlog could be cleared. He…...



