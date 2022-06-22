Commerce and Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga has announced that this year’s Zambia International Trade Fair will run from June 29 to July 5 in Ndola and will be graced by President Hakainde Hichilema. Giving an update on the 56th Zambia International Trade Fair, Tuesday, Mulenga said 692 exhibitors had so far confirmed participation. “As you are all aware, the Zambia International Trade Fair has since [the] 1960s provided a distinctive and strategic platform for promoting Trade and Investment in our Country. This year’s Zambia International Trade Fair will…...