CITIZENS Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) public relations and communications manager Michelo Mukata says the loan recovery rate has not been impressive and is currently sitting at 27 percent. And CEEC has unveiled seven empowerment products valued at K365 million targeting citizens, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as cooperative enterprises. In an interview, Mukata assured that the commission was doing everything possible to recover the funds. “The recoveries haven’t been very impressive, it’s currently at 27 percent but that is motivating the commission to recover whatever it has disbursed over the years. The aim now is to create a sustainable empowerment fund, well that has always been the aim but given the support and the new board and…...



