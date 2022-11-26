THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) says it has released over K139 million to clear the remaining farmers who delivered various crops to the Agency during this year’s crop marketing season. In a statement, FRA public relations coordinator John Chipandwe said the release of K139,982,970 implied that the Agency had paid all farmers. “The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has released K139,982,970.00 which was the remaining balance to clear all farmers that delivered crops to the Agency. This now implies that the Agency has paid all farmers. During this year’s crop marketing programme, the Agency purchased a total of 298,087.40MTs of Grade A white maize valued at K1,073,114,640.00 and this amount has been fully paid. Further, 103,871.75MTs of soya beans was purchased…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.