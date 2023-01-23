PRESIDENTIAL Advisor for Economic Affairs Jito Kayumba says government has through ZCCM-IH assembled a team of advisors to screen possible investors to take over KCM. And Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema is eager to see to it that the implementation periods for all projects, particularly in the energy sector, are lessened. During a media briefing, Friday, Kayumba said government wants to ensure that it finds a credible investor who can develop Konkola Copper Mines. “If I may be permitted not [to] really touch too much on a matter of somewhat controversy which is the KCM issue, the government through ZCCM-IH engaged advisors to screen possible investors for that enterprise. And of course, there has been a historic…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.