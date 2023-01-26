ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) acting Commissioner General Joseph Nonde says the authority plans to engage the local government to help it collect Presumptive tax in bus stations. Presumptive taxes are estimates of tax payable that are used in dealing with incomes or activities that are hard to tax, e.g. the informal sector. The tax was introduced with the exemption of limited companies, therefore, only individuals and partnerships are liable to paying the said tax. Some of the modalities for paying the Presumptive tax include that of the transporter to register their vehicle at ZRA or lodge an application online, indicating the frequency of payment (quarterly or per year) and the type of vehicle. Once the transporter selects the payment period,…...



