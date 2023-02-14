THE Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) has described Zesco’s announcement about load shedding being over as a relief to manufacturers and hopes the development will put them back into business. In an interview, Friday, ZAM Chief Executive Officer Muntanga Lindunda, however, said the availability of electricity could not automatically lead to reduced commodities prices as there are other factors which contribute to that. “The announcement by Zesco is a relief to the manufacturers and we are hoping that it will indeed bring us back into business, we want to focus on going back to business. What happened during the load shedding is that the cost of production went up but prices didn’t go up significantly because manufacturers absorbed the cost…....



