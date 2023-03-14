UPND Alliance member Nason Msoni has described the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway project as the ‘dirtiest’ deal in road construction in Southern Africa. And former commerce minister Bob Sichinga has warned UPND not to go ahead with the deal, saying a time will come for them to pay if they do so. Meanwhile, Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) Spokesperson Trymore Mwenda has called on government to cancel the deal, describing it as a scam. In an interview, Friday, Msoni wondered how UPND was now dealing with AVIC under Macro Oceans Consortium Investment Limited, a firm it said was corrupt and stealing with the PF. “It is the dirtiest deal in road construction, I think even in Southern Africa if not South of the Equator. We…...



