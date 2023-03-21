FORMER NAREP president Elias Chipimo has urged government to ensure that entrepreneurs have affordable capital and credit to enable them achieve higher levels of output. In an interview, Chipimo said the country would remain in perpetual poverty if entrepreneurs were not supported. “Entrepreneurship, that is where we should put the biggest efficiency, how do we support our entrepreneurs? For me, that is the biggest message. If we fail to support entrepreneurs then this country will remain in perpetual poverty. So we must place every effort on building them up, training them, making them accessible for affordable credit. Many of the programmes that have been invested in for building skills in entrepreneurs have not achieved the impact that was expected so…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.