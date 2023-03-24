MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says mining license holders who do not have capacity to mine can be linked to investors because the appetite to invest in Zambia has skyrocketed. And Kabuswe says Zambia is grappling with illegal mining partly due to lack of structures in the sector. In the National Assembly, Thursday, Chama North PF member of parliament Yotam Mtayachalo wanted to find out whether government has investors to partner with local people in mining gypsum. “According to available information, gypsum in Chama is one of the best in this country. I think the purity percentage is 87 to 95 percent. I know it is a huge challenge with the coperatives to get equipment. In your engagements…...



