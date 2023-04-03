FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government expected the country’s debt resolutions to move fast. In an interview, Dr Musokotwane wondered why the other parties were failing to deliver on their part despite government doing everything that was expected of it. “Guidelines were given and for us, we said since this is the only solution that is available, we will go for it. Therefore, we did the things that we were expected of the country, desirous of being assisted to resolve the debt under the common framework. Those were done very quickly by this government. So, therefore, our expectation was that since we have done everything that opens the door to the common framework, the debt resolution...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.