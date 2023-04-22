THE Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has received an Excellence Award from the Engineering Institute of Zambia at the ongoing EIZ Annual Conference. And CEC Managing Director, Owen Silavwe says more investment in the energy sector is needed with increased investor confidence in Zambia, and that CEC is ready to make the necessary investments. In a statement, Saturday, CEC Advisor for Public Relations Pamela Mupoti said the award was in recognition of the company’s contribution to engineering innovation through the expansion of its 1 megawatt Riverside Solar PV Plant located in Kitwe to 34 megawatts. “The Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has received an Excellence Award from the Engineering Institute of Zambia (EIZ) at the on-going EIZ Annual Conference that is being…...



