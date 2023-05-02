TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says he has instructed the Road Transport and Safety Agency to clamp down on online taxi operators like Yango and Ulendo who have labelled their vehicles. In an interview, Tayali said the online taxi operators that had labelled their vehicles were disadvantaging ordinary tax drivers. “All the business starts and stops with the App. The difference and the distinguishing factor between online taxi-hailing operations and the regular taxis is that regular taxis are labelled for ease of identification and that they will be physically held down in terms of hailing. You see a taxi and you whistle then it stops and then you jump on it. Now that is not permissible in so far…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.