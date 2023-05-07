THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it has concluded seven cases from the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), resulting in the recovery of over K3.5 million. In a statement, Sunday, ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala said the recovery of over K3.5 million was out of the K34.4 million issued in assessments to the taxpayers from January to March, 2023. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has concluded seven cases from the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) resulting in the recovery of over K3.5 million out of the K34.4 million issued in assessments to the taxpayers from January to March, 2023. The Authority receives cases from the FIC which are acted upon through investigations and tax audits. The status of the dissemination is…...



