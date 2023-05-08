THE Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has described its business performance in 2022 as “generally well”. CEC Managing Director Owen Silavwe says the corporation saw a 3 percent increase in the amount of power it sold last year. Addressing the media, Friday, Silavwe said although the 3 percent was a modest growth, it was good for a mature business like CEC. “We believe as a company that we performed generally well in 2022. And when we talk about performance, one of our key priorities, and we would like to start with how we are performing from a safety perspective. And for us, we look at that holistically; so we look at health, safety, environmental and social. And when you look at…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.