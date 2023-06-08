PARLIAMENTARY Committee on Parastatal Bodies Chairperson Brian Kambita says most parastatal bodies in the country need independent corporate governance and recapitalisation. And Kambita says parastatal bodies like ZamPalm and Nitrogen Chemicals have obsolete equipment which has affected their operations. Commenting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks that most parastatal companies were demanding grants due to their consumption habit, Kambita who is also Zambezi East member of parliament said most parastatals required recapitalisation. “Most of them require recapitalisation; Times Printpak, Zambia Daily Mail, the same problem, they require modern equipment. NCZ, there is another fertiliser company, private institution that has opened, look at the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia, most of these infrastructures are archaic. Over the years, what have we been doing…...



