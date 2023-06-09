FOOD Reserve Agency (FRA) Board Chairperson Kelvin Hambwezya has announced that the Agency has appointed Mwansa Casimir Chamatete as its new Executive Director, with immediate effect. In February this year, the FRA Board terminated the contract of its executive director then, Dr Chola Kafwabulula, and appointed Chamatete as acting Executive Director. In a statement, Friday, Hambwezya said Chamatete had the necessary knowledge and strategic experience in Agriculture and Rural Development. “The Board of Directors of the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) is elated to announce the appointment of Mr Mwansa Casimir Chamatete as Executive Director for the Agency with immediate effect. Mr Chamatete joined the Agency in 2005 and has risen through the ranks and was Acting Executive Director at the…...



