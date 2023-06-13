FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the debt restructuring process is progressing well so far. In an interview, Dr Musokotwane said he is confident that debt will be restructured but people just need to exercise some patience. “It will happen, we just have to be a bit more patient. As I have always been saying, debt restructuring means that some of the creditors will lose money. So my assessment is that we are progressing well but [it] requires a bit of patience but I think it will happen,” he said. And Dr Musokotwane stressed the need for the country to broaden its tax base. “Broadening the tax base is essentially about encouraging more and more businesses to…...



