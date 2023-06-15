LIQUID Intelligent Technologies Chief Executive Officer Mark Townsend says the entrance of Starlink in Zambia will ensure healthy competition on the market and ultimately lead to improved services for consumers. And Zambia Consumer Association Executive Secretary Juba Sakala hopes that Starlink will offer competitive pricing for its services and also stand the test of time. Government recently issued billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink company with a network licence to provide internet data services in Zambia. In response to a press query, Townsend welcomed the development, saying Liquid Intelligent Technologies firmly believes that healthy competition invigorates the market. “At Liquid Intelligent Technologies, we welcome the entrance of Starlink in Zambia, as we firmly believe that healthy competition invigorates the market, ultimately leading…...



