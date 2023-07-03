FINANCE Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has revealed that Zambia’s import cover has been above the target of at least three months under UPND. He said this in the National Assembly, Friday, in response to a question by Chinsali PF member of parliament Kalalwe Mukosa who wanted to find out what the import cover was as at December, 2021 and August, 2022. Dr Musokotwane told the House that the import cover as at December 2021 amounted to US$2.8 billion while at end of August 2022 it stood at $3 billion equivalent to 3.5 months of import cover. “Mr Speaker, the House may wish to note that the import cover which measures the number of imports that may be covered with finance assets…...



