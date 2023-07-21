Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT says it will over the medium term pursue policies aimed at maintaining price and financial system stability. According to a Green Paper on the 2024-2026 Medium Term Budget Plan released recently, Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa assured that a flexible exchange rate will also be maintained whilst mitigating excessive volatility. “Government will over the medium term pursue policies aimed at maintaining price and financial system stability which is critical to promoting inclusive and sustainable growth. In this regard, implementation of the forward-looking monetary policy framework anchored on the policy rate as a key measure for implementing the monetary policy stance will continue. A flexible exchange rate will also be maintained whilst mitigating excessive volatility,” he said. Nkulukusa said…...